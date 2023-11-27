Senior Connect
71 trees to be planted by Alliance for Cape Fear Trees on Saturday

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is planting 71 trees throughout Wilmington’s south side to address the needs of the community and urban forestry in the area.

Teams of volunteers will be sent to plant trees along nearby streets, gathering at St. Andrew AME Zion Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“The benefits of trees go well beyond beauty. A healthy tree canopy provides shade and cools the city, absorbs carbon and pollutants, improves mental health, and mitigates stormwater runoff and erosion keeping our waterways clean. Our city’s green infrastructure contributes in countless ways to our health and overall quality of life, and these benefits should be available to all citizens,” said Dan Camacho, executive director of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

Volunteers can register here.

