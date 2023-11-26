Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. - River Road intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a roundabout at the intersection of Independence Blvd.- River Road, some nearby residents are saying a roundabout is not enough.

In the upcoming city council meeting Councilmen will discuss entering a cost-sharing agreement with Riverlights and the Proximity Watermark LLC. A topic of discussion will include a roundabout at the Independence Blvd.- River Road intersection.

People like Meredith Campbell who live near the intersection say that something needs to be done to help the flow of traffic in the area.

“If you have a deadline and you’re like, okay, I can get down the road in 10 minutes. Coming out of this way of our neighborhood, you’re going to add another five to 10 extra minutes just trying to see if it’s safe,” said Campbell.

That’s why the Tuesday meeting will discuss the $2,100,300 roundabout and road improvement project. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says the city has been hearing complaints about the area for years.

“We said let’s take a look to see what we could do to make the flow of traffic in that location much better than it currently is. Our traffic engineers did a thorough study of that intersection and determined that a roundabout would be much better,” said Saffo.

People like Campbell who live close to the intersection say a roundabout is a step in the right direction.

“I support it. Coming in and out of our neighborhood does get very congested with independence backing up from people coming from Carolina beach road down independence to get to River Road,” said Campbell.

However, not everyone agrees a roundabout is the right solution. Other nearby residents like Jeannie Bowling feel like a roundabout will not do enough to help the flow of traffic in the area.

“I think a couple of years ago, I would have agreed to a roundabout, it would be perfect but now with all the increased development in this area, and the traffic has definitely gotten worse in the past couple of years, and it’s just gonna keep getting worse. I honestly feel we need a streetlight there,” said Bowling.

If a cost agreement is approved Saffo hopes the roundabout will be done within the next 8 months. Saffo says the city is splitting 70% of the cost with developers. He also says the remaining 30% will be paid by the city with funds that have already been allocated for road improvements.

“I think this is a great opportunity to accelerate some of the road improvements that a lot of the neighbors in Riverlights have been talking about with the amount of building that has been taking place in that community. And the amount of traffic that is coming through the south end of the county through their community. We started talking about ways that we could accelerate some of the road projects that were due to happen at some point in time,” said Saffo.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.