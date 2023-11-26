Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. - River Road intersection

Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a roundabout at the intersection of Independence Blvd.- River Road, some nearby residents are saying a roundabout is not enough.

In the upcoming city council meeting Councilmen will discuss entering a cost-sharing agreement with Riverlights and the Proximity Watermark LLC. A topic of discussion will include a roundabout at the Independence Blvd.- River Road intersection.

People like Meredith Campbell who live near the intersection say that something needs to be done to help the flow of traffic in the area.

“If you have a deadline and you’re like, okay, I can get down the road in 10 minutes. Coming out of this way of our neighborhood, you’re going to add another five to 10 extra minutes just trying to see if it’s safe,” said Campbell.

That’s why the Tuesday meeting will discuss the $2,100,300 roundabout and road improvement project. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says the city has been hearing complaints about the area for years.

“We said let’s take a look to see what we could do to make the flow of traffic in that location much better than it currently is. Our traffic engineers did a thorough study of that intersection and determined that a roundabout would be much better,” said Saffo.

People like Campbell who live close to the intersection say a roundabout is a step in the right direction.

“I support it. Coming in and out of our neighborhood does get very congested with independence backing up from people coming from Carolina beach road down independence to get to River Road,” said Campbell.

However, not everyone agrees a roundabout is the right solution. Other nearby residents like Jeannie Bowling feel like a roundabout will not do enough to help the flow of traffic in the area.

“I think a couple of years ago, I would have agreed to a roundabout, it would be perfect but now with all the increased development in this area, and the traffic has definitely gotten worse in the past couple of years, and it’s just gonna keep getting worse. I honestly feel we need a streetlight there,” said Bowling.

If a cost agreement is approved Saffo hopes the roundabout will be done within the next 8 months. Saffo says the city is splitting 70% of the cost with developers. He also says the remaining 30% will be paid by the city with funds that have already been allocated for road improvements.

“I think this is a great opportunity to accelerate some of the road improvements that a lot of the neighbors in Riverlights have been talking about with the amount of building that has been taking place in that community. And the amount of traffic that is coming through the south end of the county through their community. We started talking about ways that we could accelerate some of the road projects that were due to happen at some point in time,” said Saffo.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement
Holland Watkins plays the role of a mouse in Disney's new movie "Wish"
Actress from Southport plays role in Disney’s ‘Wish’

Latest News

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
Barr Evergreens employees expected to sell at least several hundred trees just by the end of...
Christmas tree farms see increased business on Black Friday