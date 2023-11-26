Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday, many business owners say this time of year is vital when it comes to staying afloat.

Small Business Saturday is known as a time where shoppers can venture out to find sales right at home. Miles Hirchak is the manger of the Black Cat Shoppe on Market street in downtown Wilmington.

Hirchak says he is happy to see people supporting small businesses in the area, especially on days like Small Business Saturday.

“I think it’s super important. I don’t think any of us want to live in a world of Amazons and Walmart being the only option. I think it’s an intimate way for society to connect, and it’s a win win for the local community. Absolutely.”

He also said on Black Friday the store saw their highest numbers of sales since 2008. He says holiday season sales help keep the business going during the rest of the year.

“It’s an important bump for us because since it’s a big tourist area, the winter is definitely a slow season. We can have double, single double digit amount of people here on a slow day. And these busy days help us make it through to summer, which allows us to stay open year round.”

Storefronts like The Black Cat Shoppe were not the only place people had the chance to shop around on Small Business Saturday.

The Downtown Business Alliance partnered with Cool Wilmington, together the groups put on they call the Really Cool Stuff Holiday Market Place and Gathering Event.

The event featured over 60 small businesses from Wilmington and across North Carolina.

“I think it’s important to buy local. A lot of people nowadays have really turned and bought local versus the big name stores, you’re supporting local artists, you’re supporting our craft,” said Meghan Angelis who is the owner of Salty Ceramics a small business in Wilmington.

Angelis said she hopes to have her own storefront someday, and appreciates events that help promote small businesses.

“I make everything by hand. There’s a lot of hours that go into this. So it’s nice to have people appreciate your work and you know, everything I make is functional. So it’s good that people use it every day and can remember something that somebody made physically.”

Business owners who have a storefront and for those who don’t say Small Business Saturday is beneficial for everyone in the community.

“It’s awesome. I think this place has a lot of human spirit here. It’s an eclectic place of unity where people come be happy and it’s a really cool place to be,” said Hirchak.

