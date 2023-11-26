First Alert Forecast: temperatures to trend even chillier in the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a variably cloudy and seasonably cool Sunday. Expect afternoon temperatures to peak in the 50s to, at most, lower 60s. The chance for a sprinkle or shower will be low across the Cape Fear Region and the broader region for most of the daylight hours of Sunday, so travel here at the end of the holiday weekend looks pretty good.

Rain chances will briefly spike Sunday evening and overnight before gravitating toward zero for most of the new week. Your First Alert Forecast also keys on high temperatures in the 60s Monday and then only 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will dawn as cold or colder than the first mornings in November: expect lows in the potentially frosty upper 20s to middle 30s.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just about to reach its official November 30 conclusion, and new tropical storm development looks quite unlikely across the ocean basin in the week ahead. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season was busy with a total of 19 named storms - including seven hurricanes - plus one retroactively classified but unnamed subtropical storm from the middle of January.

