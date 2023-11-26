Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Derrick Henry scores 2 touchdowns as Panthers drop 10th game of season

Bryce Young was sack 4 times in the loss to the Titans, losing streak extended to 4 games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers (1-10) dropped their 10th game of the season after losing to the Tennessee Titans (4-7) 17-10 on Sunday, Nov. 26 from Nissan Stadium.

Running back Derek Henry carried the load for the Titans scoring two first half touchdowns to give them a 17-3 lead at half time.

Henry’s first touchdown capped off a long drive for Tennessee, a 15-play 91 yard drive ending with Henry finding pay dirt from a yard out.

Bryce Young and the Panthers found a little life in their second drive of the game as they got into Titan territory, but a holding penalty by tight end Ian Thomas stalled the drive and the Panthers settled for a 50-yard field goal from Eddie Pineiro to make it 7-3.

The Panthers forced a three and out on the Titans next drive, but a 71-yard punt would pin Young and the offense inside the 5-yard line.

Titans linebacker Arden Key would come up with a strip-sack on Young to set up Henry’s second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard score. It would be the first game this season that Henry has scored multiple touchdowns in a game.

The Panthers would get the ball to start the second half and they would find the end zone as Chuba Hubbard scored from 5-yards out on 4th and 2. Hubbard had a big 25-yard reception to put the Panthers in the red zone for the first time.

Henry finished the game with 76 yards on 18 carries to go along with his two touchdowns.

Carolina will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam...
Young throws another pick-6, loses fumble as Cowboys rout Panthers
The Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night.
Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in loss to Chicago
Bryce Young threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in a 27-13...
Panthers rookie QB Young places blame squarely on himself after throwing two pick-6s in loss
Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal after...
Eddy Pineiro’s 23-yard FG as time expires helps Bryce Young, Panthers get 1st win over Texans 15-13