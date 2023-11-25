Law enforcement investigating death off MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are investigating a death off of Martin Luther King Jr parkway near the exit to the Wilmington International Airport.

When WECT News arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., there were four law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office did confirm a death investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with details as they become available.

