Law enforcement investigating death off MLK Parkway

By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are investigating a death off of Martin Luther King Jr parkway near the exit to the Wilmington International Airport.

When WECT News arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., there were four law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office did confirm a death investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with details as they become available.

