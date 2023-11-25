Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs.

Hoggard, seeded third in the 4A bracket, went on the road to Clayton and knocked off 2nd-seeded Cleveland County by a 51-35 score. The Vikings took an early 21-0 lead behind three first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Hudson Wilharm, two of them to Naz Sessions. After a pair of Ram scores cut the lead to seven at halftime, Wilharm hit Sessions for a third score after the break to make it 28-14. The Rams roared back on two touchdown runs by Tyson Stokes to tie it at 28. A safety and two more Wilharm to Sessions connections put the game out of reach, and sent head coach Craig Underwood’s team into the semifinals, where they will host fifth-seed Cardinal Gibbons.

The Vikings of West Columbus took their #2 seed into a home contest with #3 Wilson Prep in a 1A quarterfinal in Cerro Gordo. Things looked good at the start, when Jaylen Bellamy returned the opening kickoff all the way for a touchdown for the hosts. But, an inadvertent whistle negated the score. West Columbus didn’t flinch though, using two touchdown passes by Unique Kelly, one to Tristan Freeman and one to Bellamy, to build an 18-0 lead. The Tigers made it close in the third quarter, but West Columbus held on for a 21-16 victory.

West Columbus will travel to top-seeded Tarboro in next week’s semifinal. The unbeaten Vikings had their hands full with the 13th-seeded East Bladen Eagles. After Tarboro took an opening 7-0 lead, Mason Brooks got the Eagles into the end zone to tie the game. Kamerin Mcdowell-Moore’s short score put Tarboro ahead 13-7, before East Bladen’s Brooks scored for a second time to knot the game at 13 before halftime. Mason Satterfield’s second-half touchdown proved to be the game-winner for Tarboro, with the final ending at 20-13.

In the 2A quarterfinal, the sixth-seeded Whiteville Wolfpack travelled to Elizabeth City to play #2 Northeastern. Whiteville scored with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to take a 14-10 lead, only to see the host Eagles complete the comeback by taking a 17-10 lead late and holding on to advance into the semifinals, where the opponent will be #1 seed Clinton.

