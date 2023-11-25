First Alert Forecast: crisp & cool or November’s final weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First alert forecast for the balance of the long holiday weekend features a slide in temperatures following the passage of a cold front. This front will limit weekend highs to the middle and upper 50s. Saturday will be dry and brisk but Sunday features a return to more clouds and a risk for a few showers.

The balance of November features seasonable 60s for Monday, but the rest of next week features below normal highs in the 50s through Thursday. Frosty or even freezing lows in the 30s are expected Tuesday through Friday morning, so keep outdoor plants & pets top of mind.

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season enters its final official week, subtropical storm formation is now unlikely east of Bermuda. Regardless of development, the feature in question will not threaten the Carolinas.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

