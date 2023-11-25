Downtown tree lighting brings new customers for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people flooded downtown Wilmington to get into the holiday spirit and watch a tree lighting event.

The Downtown Business Alliance of Wilmington hosted a holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. The goal was to help bring more people to the downtown area help kick off the start of holiday sales.

Kelli Jordan the president of the Downtown Business Alliance says they have been planning the event for the entire year. She says they anticipate over 2000 visitors.

“We’re gathering to celebrate the first day after Thanksgiving, the beginning of the shopping season, the holiday season. And we have elves, we have Santa. We have the mayor. We have singing, we have carols, we have hot chocolate, and we’re gonna have a great time downtown,” said Jordan.

With in increase of activity downtown many local businesses say they are much busier than normal. William Mendleson is store associate at Edge of Urge on Market street.

“Things have been pretty busy here down Downtown Wilmington has been hustling and bustling. We opened up at 10. And since the doors opened at 10 we it’s been nonstop,” said Mendleson

Mendleson says that his store is open later than normal to accommodate more costumers during the holiday season.

“With the tree lighting and Black Friday, we kind of get the bonus of having both happening at the same time. So we get the expected customers coming in and then the unexpected customers are just walking by and seeing our business,” said Mendleson.

The tree lighting was not only good for local businesses many people who attended the event say they were simply looking to have a good time.

“I heard about that they do a lighting of the tree and this is in the city here and we came down from Pennsylvania to to be in with this and see what it was all about and it’s really amazing,” said Gloria Schweitzer an event attendee.

WECT broadcasted the lighting of the tree. Many people who attended the event say seeing the lit tree, put them in the holiday spirit.

“The spirit of everything with the people and just how they put everything together. It was just it’s beautiful and Wilmington is beautiful it really is,” said Schweitzer.

