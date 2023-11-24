U.N.-appointed human rights experts express concerns about Chemours’ ‘blatant disregard for human rights and environmental protections’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council sent a letter to Chemours in September saying it was alarmed by “the company’s blatant disregard for human rights and environmental protections.”

Chemours has admitted to dumping forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, into the Cape Fear River for years, which contaminated the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of people.

In April, Clean Cape Fear and U.C. Berkeley Environmental Law Clinic submitted a document to the U.N. Human Rights Commission requesting the following:

(a) Special Procedures communications to DuPont and Chemours, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in the form of letters of allegation;

(b) preparation of a report on these entities’ violation of North Carolinians’ environmental human rights;

(c) a press release and press conference to raise public awareness of the toxic exposure crisis motivating these interventions.

In late September, the Special Rapporteur sent letters to Chemours, Dupont, Corteva, the United States, and the Netherlands.

In its correspondence with Chemours, the group expressed several concerns not only with the company but also with the actions by the EPA and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

“Without prejudging the accuracy of these allegations, we express our most serious concern regarding the human rights and environmental impacts of Dupont and Chemours’ activities in the Fayetteville Works, particularly the discharge of toxic PFAS into the local environment,” the letter states. “We are especially concerned about Dupont and Chemours’ apparent disregard for the wellbeing of community members, who have been denied access to clean and safe water for decades. This is particularly apparent by their purposeful suppression and concealment of information on the toxic character of PFAS.

“We are also concerned about DuPont and Chemours’ failure to fully assume responsibility and adequately address the negative impacts of their activities on the communities of the lower Cape Fear River watershed. We remain preoccupied that these actions infringe on community members’ right to life, right to health, right to a healthy, clean and sustainable environment, and the right to clean water, among others.”

“Furthermore, we are concerned that health and environmental regulators have fallen short in their duty to provide the public, particularly the affected communities in North Carolina, with the type and amount of information necessary to prevent harm and seek reparation. We are also concerned that in the cases where legal action has been taken against the two companies, enforcement and remediation measures have been inadequate. These shortcomings by EPA, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and the courts undermine community members’ right to information and their right to an effective remedy.

“We are further alarmed by the companies’ blatant disregard for human rights and environmental protections. Even as DuPont and Chemours had information about the toxic impacts of PFAS on human health, the companies continued to spread disinformation about PFAS. Even as DuPont and Chemours knew their discharges of FAS to the environment were poisoning local drinking water sources and making people ill, at times fatally, the companies continued to produce, market and profit from PFAS.

“We are also extremely concerned that due to the persistence of these toxic, synthetic chemicals, DuPont and Chemours have caused a global PFAS contamination problem.”

The group asked Chemours to respond to 12 “matters” within 60 days.

In its response letter dated Nov. 21, Chemours said it sought to correct “certain mischaracterizations” about Chemours and the Fayetteville Works plant.

“Our efforts have been in five principal areas: (i) reduction of process water discharges of PFAS to the Cape Fear River; (ii) comprehensive measures to prevent stormwater and groundwater discharges of PFAS; (iii) installation of best-in-class air pollution control equipment to drastically minimize air emissions of PFAS; (iv) an extensive program to provide clean sources of drinking water to impacted residents; and (v) scientific studies to advance the PFAS knowledge base,” the letter states.

Clean Cape Fear released the following statement Friday:

“We are grateful to see the United Nations take action on behalf of Clean Cape Fear and all residents in our region suffering from decades of human rights abuse related to our PFAS contamination crisis,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “Clearly, the UN recognizes international law is being violated in the United States. We find it profoundly troubling the United States and DuPont have yet to respond to our complaint to the UN or to the UN’s allegation letters.”

You can read the letters in full below:

