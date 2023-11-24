Shoppers in Wilmington take on the crowds for Black Friday deals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The day after Thanksgiving has long meant shopping for millions of people across the country.

While many people prefer going after the Black Friday sales from the warm comfort of home, others prefer to head out to the stores in-person.

130 million people are expected to buy at least one item on Black Friday.

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Mayfaire to access the deals, many of which just come once a year.

“It’s definitely worth it,” said Kyaraa Dodd about having to wait in line outside Bath and Body Works.

Some shoppers say they noticed higher price tags as they sought out their Christmas gifts.

“I have kids, so you can’t do less with children. But I can definitely see a difference this year,” Winneta Gilbert said.

It’s why some shoppers are thinking of ways to save a few dollars this year.

“Smart shopping, looking at all your resources, making sure you’re comparing - there’s ways around it,” said Tripp Jones.

“God’s going to make a way for us all. That’s how we have to look at it,” Dodd said.

