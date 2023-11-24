Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Maggie from the Pender County Humane Society

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maggie is a 2-year-old domestic short hair tabby who moved into the Pender County Humane Society in May of 2021.

She and her sister were just kittens at the time and since then her sister was adopted. Maggie is waiting for her turn!

Here’s what we know about her personality: she is not a cat that will run over to you the second she meets you. She is observant, and when she knows she is safe, she will come to you.

She is OK with cats and dogs, and would be better suited in a household without little kids. She is not used to a whole lot of noise.

She is up to date on her vaccinations, and is spayed and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Maggie, call the Pender County Humane Society at 910-259-7022.

