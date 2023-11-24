Independence Blvd.-River Road roundabout on Wilmington City Council’s agenda

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A roundabout at the Independence Blvd.-River Road intersection is on the agenda for the Wilmington City Council’s Nov. 28 meeting.

Councilmembers will consider an ordinance and a resolution to enter a cost-sharing agreement with Riverlights and The Proximity Watermark LLC for the construction of the roundabout and other roadway improvements in that area.

“Two recently completed traffic studies, the Independence Boulevard Traffic Operational Analysis dated August 2022, and the Watermark Traffic Impact Analysis dated July 2022, have determined a roundabout at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road is the recommended short-term and long-term roadway improvement,” City Manager Anthony Caudle wrote in material compiled for the council. “Additionally, Engineering staff made a presentation to City Council at the September 5, 2023, Agenda Briefing demonstrating the advantages of a single lane roundabout at this location in lieu of a traffic signal.”

The cost of the $2,100,300 project would be shared by all three parties. The City of Wilmington also would pay for the construction of a 900-plus-foot sidewalk on Independence Blvd. from River Road to River Front Place.

“The City’s funding is being appropriated to the project from the $2,750,000 developer contribution received by the City under the original RiverLights Development Agreement,” according to material compiled for council.

If approved, each party will contribute the following:

City of Wilmington - $1,517,900

- Roundabout Installation: 30% of the estimated costs of the roundabout up to a maximum amount of $630,100

- Independence Boulevard Pedestrian Improvements: 100% of the estimated costs of the improvements up to a maximum amount of $737,800

- Contingency - $150,000

NNP/RiverLights: 56% of the estimated costs of the roundabout up to a maximum of $1,176,100

Watermark: 14% of the estimated costs of the roundabout up to a maximum of $294,100.

Watermark will manage the design and construction of the roundabout as well as the Independence Blvd. pedestrian improvements.

Construction is expected to be complete within two years of the agreement being approved.

