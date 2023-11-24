Healing Place welcomes everyone for free Thanksgiving meal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With 600 pounds of turkey, people with the Healing Place say they were ready to feed anyone in need of meal this Thanksgiving.

The Healing Place is a recovery center for people who are struggling with substance abuse issues. In honor of the holidays the facility decided to open their doors to anyone who needed a place to sit down and enjoy a warm meal.

With 600 pounds of turkey, 60 pounds macaroni noodles and 100 pounds worth of mashed potatoes, people involved say they are prepared to feed the community.

Dylan Andrews the food service and dietary coordinator at the Healing Place spent his Thanksgiving preparing the food.

“It was very tiring but very rewarding and I didn’t do it as a lone effort. I had the help of many of our great men and women here at the Healing Place,” said Andrews.

The facility welcomed the Wilmington community in for a free meal. The food ranged from turkey to desserts like pumpkin pie.

“Really just to give back to the community that’s given me everything it’s given me purpose. I was born here. And you know, I’ve suffered through addiction and food insecurity. So this place means a lot to me. And I know we’re limited on how many people we can help typically. So on a day like today, I figured it was a great way to expand and help more of the community by opening our doors,” said Andrews.

Opening the doors, and their arms, to anyone in need of food or company, people who came out for a free meal say the Healing Place staff are like family, and there is no judgement.

Megan Weber Youssefi is the director of development at the Healing Place. She says people should have a place to go during the holidays.

“I think the best part of it is seeing the families and the kids and the folks of, you know, people that have to spend the holiday alone, like that’s the last thing we want. And so to have so many people come and people of all walks of life are sitting together at tables and they’re breaking bread and laughing.” said Youssefi.

The Healing Place opened its doors in early 2023. Youssefi says she hopes to continue with the community Thanksgiving meal every year.

The food given out came from community donations and food banks.

“It’s about humanity. It’s about the fact that all of us either are or we love someone that has substance abuse issues that experiences poverty, it’s the norm,” she said. “We just want to offer services to anybody that needs it.”

