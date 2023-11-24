Friday Night Football: Four area teams battle in state quarterfinals tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four area teams will be in action Friday, Nov. 24, in the quarterfinals of the state high school football playoffs.

Here are the matchups:

4A

No. 3 Hoggard at No. 2 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

2A

No. 6 Whiteville at No. 2 Northeastern, 7 p.m.

1A

No. 3 Wilson Prep at No. 2 West Columbus, 7 p.m.

No. 13 East Bladen at No. 1 Tarboro, 7 p.m.

