Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Friday Night Football: Four area teams battle in state quarterfinals tonight

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four area teams will be in action Friday, Nov. 24, in the quarterfinals of the state high school football playoffs.

Here are the matchups:

4A

No. 3 Hoggard at No. 2 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

2A

No. 6 Whiteville at No. 2 Northeastern, 7 p.m.

1A

No. 3 Wilson Prep at No. 2 West Columbus, 7 p.m.

No. 13 East Bladen at No. 1 Tarboro, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Cocaine bust in Brunswick County
About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials
Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours
Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a wood chip fire at the Port of...
Crews responding to wood chip fire at Port of Wilmington
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

Just five teams from southeastern North Carolina are left in this year’s high school football...
Friday Night Football: Third round of the state playoffs
Friday Night Football: Third round of the state playoffs
Hoggard Marching Band.
Friday Night Football: NCHSAA Playoffs Round 2
Friday Night Football: Third round of the state playoffs
Friday Night Football: Third round of the state playoffs