Friday Night Football: Four area teams battle in state quarterfinals tonight
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four area teams will be in action Friday, Nov. 24, in the quarterfinals of the state high school football playoffs.
Here are the matchups:
4A
No. 3 Hoggard at No. 2 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
2A
No. 6 Whiteville at No. 2 Northeastern, 7 p.m.
1A
No. 3 Wilson Prep at No. 2 West Columbus, 7 p.m.
No. 13 East Bladen at No. 1 Tarboro, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.