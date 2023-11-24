First Alert Forecast: a chilly kickoff to the holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Whether you’re up early to score some in-person holiday shopping deals, or taking advantage of a long holiday weekend, Your First Alert Weather Team is scouting classically cool temperatures. Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s and nights in the 40s.

After Wilmington recorded a drought-denting 2.7 inches of rain since Tuesday, your First Alert Forecast features low, activity-friendly rain chances of 10-20% for Black Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season enters its final official week, subtropical storm formation is possible well east of Bermuda. Regardless of development, the feature in question will not threaten the Carolinas.

