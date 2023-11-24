City Council agenda: nCino Sports Complex project to require nearly $1.4 million in additional funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The nCino Sports Complex project will require additional funding of close to $1.4 million, according to information compiled by City of Wilmington staff.

At its meeting on Nov. 28, the City Council will consider an ordinance and a related resolution authorizing an additional $1,398,511 appropriation for the project.

“On September 18, 2023, the City staff presented to City Council that the nCino Sports Complex has encountered grading challenges that will require landfill waste removal and additional soil import to achieve the soil cover depth required by NCDEQ.” according to information prepared for City Council. “Approval of the ordinance and related resolution will allow the contractor to meet the Spring 2024 sod installation period without delay.”

The project was approved as part of the 2016 Parks Bond, and nCino signed on as the naming sponsor for the complex in 2021.

The construction of the 11-field complex, which originally was estimated to cost $16.9 million, will include a turf field, and five fields with stadium lights.

According to agenda information, construction of the park is about 50 percent complete with a “substantial completion now anticipated in the Fall of 2024.”

