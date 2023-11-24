Christmas tree farms see increased business on Black Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just one day after Thanksgiving, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

“We love baking cookies and we do a lot of decorations outside our house, and we like singing Christmas carols, playing music,” Janessa Knowles said.

But for the Knowles family, the holiday season always has to start with finding the perfect tree. That’s why they headed out to Barr Evergreens in Wilmington on Black Friday.

“The perfect tree is a a full, fluffy tree that my daughters flock to,” Knowles said.

Many others looking to celebrate the holiday season had the same idea. Barr Evergreens employees expected to sell at least several hundred trees just by the end of Black Friday.

“Usually Black Friday is our busiest day,” employee Bill Beckman said. “We could even sell 1,000 trees before the day is over.”

For many families, finding a tree directly after Thanksgiving is a tradition.

“That’s normally our tradition, possibly even on Thanksgiving night but if we’re too stuffed from all the turkey we come out today,” Knowles said.

Barr Evergreens’ trees come from a farm five hours away in Crumpler, N.C. To get the trees ready to sell in Wilmington, takes years of hard work.

“We literally have men who will go in the field and harvest seeds from pinecones and then we take them, we wash them, we clean them and we dry them,” Beckman said. “They spend a year in a greenhouse and then they go outside for a year or two, and then they get planted in the field. It’s not as simple as just putting it in the ground and it’s the tree you see today. There’s a lot of maintenance and love that goes into these trees.”

The hard work doesn’t go unnoticed for the customers. They say there’s nothing like getting a real tree for Christmas.

“I love the smells,” customer Benji Hanson said. “I’m just filled with the Christmas spirit every time I enter these gates.”

“The smell is the best part,” customer Phillip Knowles said. “It’s nostalgic for me, it just brings back memories.”

To maintain a real tree over the holidays, Barr Evergreens employees have some tips:

Make sure it has water every single day

Keep it away from heat sources

Move it away from windows that get direct sunlight

