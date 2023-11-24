Blood drive to be held at Independence Mall on Nov. 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Independence Mall on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Co-sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the drive will take place beside Aveda in the Dillard’s wing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who donate will receive a pair of “Elf” socks.

To make an appointment, go the Red Cross’ website and type in the sponsor code “ROTARY WILMINGTON” into the search and hit the button that says “make an appointment.” You can also use the sponsor code to make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.

