Actress from Southport plays role in Disney’s ‘Wish’

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holland Watkins landed a role as a mouse in Disney’s new animated movie Wish.

“I had no idea they were doing auditions for the movie, I was actually taking a seminar with a casting director at Disney answer and she asked me about my voice and I said, I know I sound like a 7-year-old. She private messaged me about the role- and it was the audition for “Wish,” said Watkins.

She plays as a mouse referred to as ‘Mountain Climbers Wife’.

It is just the latest project for the young actress from Southport, who has done several voiceover jobs, including for children who were learning English.

Watkins has also done independent short films, her favorite one known as “Piper” where she was nominated for actress of the year.

So, what’s next for Holland Watkins?

“I just signed theatrically with a filming and tv agency, which films a lot in Atlanta so I will probably be moving there soon. The other goal I have is to get an animation voiceover agent, so I can continue doing more projects for Disney and maybe even Netflix,” said Holland.

If you are looking to check out Wish, it is out in theatres now.

