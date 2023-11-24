Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Actress from Southport plays role in Disney’s ‘Wish’

Holland Watkins plays the role of a mouse in Disney's new movie "Wish"
Holland Watkins plays the role of a mouse in Disney's new movie "Wish"(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holland Watkins landed a role as a mouse in Disney’s new animated movie Wish.

“I had no idea they were doing auditions for the movie, I was actually taking a seminar with a casting director at Disney answer and she asked me about my voice and I said, I know I sound like a 7-year-old. She private messaged me about the role- and it was the audition for “Wish,” said Watkins.

She plays as a mouse referred to as ‘Mountain Climbers Wife’.

It is just the latest project for the young actress from Southport, who has done several voiceover jobs, including for children who were learning English.

Watkins has also done independent short films, her favorite one known as “Piper” where she was nominated for actress of the year.

So, what’s next for Holland Watkins?

“I just signed theatrically with a filming and tv agency, which films a lot in Atlanta so I will probably be moving there soon. The other goal I have is to get an animation voiceover agent, so I can continue doing more projects for Disney and maybe even Netflix,” said Holland.

If you are looking to check out Wish, it is out in theatres now.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Cocaine bust in Brunswick County
About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials
Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a wood chip fire at the Port of...
Crews responding to wood chip fire at Port of Wilmington
Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours
The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
Southport-Fort Fisher ferry to have altered schedule for Netflix show filming

Latest News

One of Wilmington’s most well-known radio personalities, Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, is a...
Wilmington’s ‘Night Nurse’ is a contestant in ‘Fab Over 40′ international competition
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play the Wilson Center
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks
Jim Shockey, the world-renowned wildlife adventurer, hunter, guide and outfitter, who also...
Jim Shockey: Worldwide adventurer adds ‘thriller writer’ to his long list of accomplishments (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)