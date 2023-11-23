Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing teen

Makayla Thames
Makayla Thames(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Thursday that 16-year-old Makayla Thames is missing.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at around 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Police say she may be headed to Shallotte and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white jumpsuit and white shoes.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

