Thanksgiving Project will deliver 1500 free meals to people in Wilmington on Thanksgiving Day

Hundreds of volunteers filled the gym at the Myrtle Grove Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Thanksgiving Eve to prepare free meals for people that will be delivered on Thanksgiving.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carving turkeys, cutting pies and dishing sides is how hundreds of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving Eve in Wilmington. It’s part of The Thanksgiving Project, which will deliver free meals to 1500 people in Wilmington on Thanksgiving Day.

Project lead Jerry Cannon says the project, organized by Myrtle Grove Evangelical Presbyterian Church, began 40 years ago and is designed to give the county’s Meals on Wheels staff a break over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

He’s been volunteering with the project for 36 of those 40 years and says the number of meals they serve year-to-year has grown exponentially.

“The first year, they delivered 80 meals. This year, we’ll deliver pretty much 1,500,” Cannon said.

It’s Wendy Wommack’s 14th year volunteering. She says the project is a group effort, but they have it down to a science.

“Just all working together... it’s like a well-oiled machine,” Wammack said.

Cannon says extra care is taken to make the food taste homemade.

“We’ve got some great recipes that have been handed down from Grandma. And so, the food is yummy,” Cannon said.

For Wammack and the other volunteers, it’s all about lending a hand to make someone’s holiday extra special.

“That’s what it’s all about, reaching out to the public, just being there for those in need,” Wammack said.

Volunteers from several churches around town are part of this year’s project.

The group effort takes about 300 volunteers, which includes the delivery drivers.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

