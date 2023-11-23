Southport-Fort Fisher ferry to have altered schedule for Netflix show filming

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will be on a one-boat schedule on Monday, Nov. 27, so that film crews can film a Netflix show.

Crews will be shooting scenes aboard the Motor Vessel Southport from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The N.C. Department of Transportation announcement doesn’t name a specific Netflix show.

The ferry will operate on the following one-boat schedule:

Southport to Fort Fisher: 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

It will return to its normal schedule on Tuesday.

