Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for road work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pireway Road NW is set to close between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8 for crews to replace a pipe, per the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road will be closed between Seven Creeks Highway (N.C. 905) and Horseshoe Road NW.

“Similar to the previous closure, traffic will be detoured onto Swamp Fox Highway (Columbus County), N.C. 905 (Seven Creeks Highway), N.C. 130 (New Britton Highway), Whiteville Road, U.S. 17 (Ocean Highway), Longwood Road NW (N.C. 904),” an NCDOT announcement states.

The NCDOT says that drivers should expect a longer commute with the detour and advises caution when driving near the site.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.