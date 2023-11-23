Local group serves 400 free meals to the unhoused on Thanksgiving Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanksgiving is a day of giving thanks and spending time with loved ones, but some people don’t have a family to spend it with or a home.

Its why volunteers prepared a free Thanksgiving meal to serve to 400 homeless people in Wilmington. The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (WIMA) partnered with Operation Turkey on the project, and it was a group effort across 30 churches in town.

Pastor James Jamison Jr. says he’s been volunteering for 32 years with the WIMA. He’s seen the need for meals grow in that time. He says last year, they served 200 meals.

“We just come out and feed and it makes us feel like we did something. It’s sure to be appreciated,” said Jamison.

He says they serve food to people every Sunday, but it’s important to give out meals on holidays, especially one that is food focused.

“When I say I’m hungry, it means I don’t feel like cooking. But when they say they’re hungry, there’s nothing to cook,” Jamison said.

He says spending the morning volunteering is a small sacrifice that means a lot.

“We feed our families all year long. If we have an opportunity at a special time when people may not have family to stop what we normally do and feed them. Then later on this afternoon, we can go be with our families,” Jamison Jr. said.

Isaiah Newkirk is another volunteer. He says he’s passionate about helping people.

“I feel like it’s going to be a blessing. I feel like people are going to appreciate it,” Newkirk said.

Many of the volunteers were young, but old enough to recognize what this means to those who need help.

“It’s nice to help out the community and help the people in need,” said volunteer Annabell Pryor.

