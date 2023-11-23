Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: classically cool for Thanksgiving weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Nov. 22, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Weather Team is scouting classically cool temperatures for the holiday weekend. Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s and nights in the 40s.

After Wilmington recorded a drought-denting 2.7 inches of rain since Tuesday, your First Alert Forecast features low, activity-friendly rain chances of 0% this Thanksgiving and 20% for Black Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season enters its final official week, subtropical storm formation is possible well east of Bermuda. Regardless of development, the feature in question will not threaten the Carolinas.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Cocaine bust in Brunswick County
About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Two Brunswick County roads reopen after separate wrecks
Dogs in over 10 states have caught the illness.
What to know about a mysterious dog illness spreading across the country
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Nov. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: rain chances and temperatures set to slide...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Nov. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Nov. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 22, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Nov. 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast: showery cold front set to move through