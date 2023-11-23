Senior Connect
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services to host holiday silent auction fundraiser

Domestic Violence Awareness(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc. is set to host its second annual holiday silent auction fundraiser at Station No. 2 in Wilmington on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“This event will be from 7 pm to 9 pm. Food and drinks will be available. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Get a kick start on your holiday shopping while supporting a great cause,” a Domestic Violence Shelter announcement states.

You can find tickets online here.

“For 37 years, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has provided domestic violence survivors and their children with emergency and supportive services. Their services include but are not limited to 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, individualized goal and safety planning, advocacy, material and financial assistance, criminal justice system support, counseling, children’s programs, and weekly support groups. The agency provides prevention and outreach programs in the community to stop domestic violence before it occurs by providing appropriate resources and education,” the announcement continues.

