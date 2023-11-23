Crews responding to wood chip fire at Port of Wilmington
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a wood chip fire at the Port of Wilmington on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Crews were on the scene as of 5:17 p.m. Thursday.
A WFD representative says that it’s about 25 feet in size.
This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.
