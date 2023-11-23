Celebrate the holidays at various local events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events are planned in southeastern North Carolina to celebrate the holidays.

Friday, November 24:

The Wrightsville Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Guests can expect Christmas music, holiday lights, a cup of hot chocolate with cookies and a visit with Santa. It will also feature the Performance Club’s Elf Patrol.

Poplar Grove Plantation will begin hosting its light show on Nov. 24, and it will be displayed each week Thursday through Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m., until Christmas Eve. You can book tickets online here.

Pleasure Island’s Island of Lights is set to host an official light up ceremony with Santa starting at 7 p.m. It will be at the lake, located at Atlanta Ave and Lake Park Blvd in Carolina Beach. Learn more here.

The Downtown Business Alliance is set to host its annual tree lighting at Wilmington’s downtown Riverwalk at Market and Water streets on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s annual Letters to Santa event will be on Nov. 24 at Town Center Park from 6 to 8 p.m. with a special ‘kick-off’ from the West Brunswick High School Dance Team. There will also be a visit with Santa, tree lighting, letter writing station, a mailbox to the North Pole, a craft station, hot chocolate, cookies and a magical light display.

Saturday, Nov. 25:

Topsail Beach’s 18th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony is set for Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. There will be light refreshments, some caroling and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

Thursday, Nov. 30:

Live Oak Bank Pavilion will host a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Roland-Grise Middle School KNIGHT singers will perform, Mayor Bill Saffo will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and children will get to visit Santa.

Friday, Dec. 1:

The Carolina Beach Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Carolina Beach Lake near Atlanta Avenue, then heading North on Lake Park Boulevard and ending at the Publix intersection.

Hampstead Kiwanis Park is set to host a tree lighting and celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. A local choir and soloists will lead the holiday music at 5:45 p.m. Guests can expect food trucks, festive activities, cookies, storytelling, photos with Santa, crafts and a community carol sing-along. The event is open to the public and free to attend, though food trucks and hot chocolate will require purchases.

Saturday, Dec. 2:

The annual lighting of the Leland Tree is set for Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall Plaza at 102 Town Hall Drive. Guests can visit Santa, take a train raid on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Town Hall Drive will be closed to traffic between Village Road and Old Fayetteville Road for the event, and First Baptist Church of Leland, located at 517 Village Road NE, will provide free parking with shuttle service. Leland in Lights is scaled back this year due to the Founders Park renovations.

Sunday, Dec. 3:

The Wilmington Holiday Parade is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. It will be in downtown Wilmington heading down Front Street, featuring Santa himself, entertainers, bands, floats and more.

Thursday, Dec. 7:

There will be a traditional Menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah (Chanukah) on Dec. 7. It will be at the Riverwalk at the foot of Market and Water streets at sundown. It is free and open to the public. You can keep up with updates about the event here.

