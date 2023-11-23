Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Attorney General announces Dogwood award recipients, including two from Wilmington

Attorney General Josh Stein honors 34 North Carolinians with Dogwood awards.
Attorney General Josh Stein honors 34 North Carolinians with Dogwood awards.(Attorney General Josh Stein)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 21 that a local nonprofit and individual were honored with Dogwood awards.

The awards recognize people who work to improve the health, safety and well-being of the community.

One award went to the Carousel Child Advocacy Center.

“The Carousel Child Advocacy Center helps victims of the worst kinds of child abuse navigate complex emotional trauma and become healthier adults,” said Stein. “In honoring the Carousel Center, I am honoring the survivors of child sexual abuse who work hard to move past the abuse they endure. Each of these survivors is forever impacted, and we must all do everything in our power to prevent abuse, hold abusers accountable, and help survivors heal.”

Another award went to Ernestine Bryant, precinct chief judge with the Brunswick County Board of Elections.

“The right to cast your ballot safely and securely and know it will be counted is central to our democracy,” said Stein. “Ms. Bryant has been a dedicated precinct chief judge for years in Brunswick County. She and other poll workers like her are the backbone of our elections.”

The full list of people honored by Stein in the 2023 Dogwood Awards includes:

  • Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School
  • Baker Burleson, parent advocate
  • Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center
  • Sen. Tom McInnis
  • Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners
  • Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change
  • District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43
  • Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department
  • Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department
  • Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage
  • Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate
  • Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center
  • Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway
  • Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher
  • Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department
  • Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department
  • Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County
  • Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County
  • Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools
  • Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School
  • Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton
  • Rep. Kyle Hall
  • Cady Thomas
  • Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate
  • Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
  • Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
  • Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr.
  • Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court
  • Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University
  • Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
  • Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health
  • Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Cocaine bust in Brunswick County
About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Two Brunswick County roads reopen after separate wrecks
Dogs in over 10 states have caught the illness.
What to know about a mysterious dog illness spreading across the country
Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours

Latest News

Christmas Tree
Celebrate the holidays at various local events
A boat at the Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla in 2019
40th annual N.C. Holiday Flotilla set for Saturday at Wrightsville Beach
Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours
The Healing Place and Feast of Hope will both be giving away meals.
Local groups hosting free Thanksgiving meal events