Attorney General announces Dogwood award recipients, including two from Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 21 that a local nonprofit and individual were honored with Dogwood awards.

The awards recognize people who work to improve the health, safety and well-being of the community.

One award went to the Carousel Child Advocacy Center.

“The Carousel Child Advocacy Center helps victims of the worst kinds of child abuse navigate complex emotional trauma and become healthier adults,” said Stein. “In honoring the Carousel Center, I am honoring the survivors of child sexual abuse who work hard to move past the abuse they endure. Each of these survivors is forever impacted, and we must all do everything in our power to prevent abuse, hold abusers accountable, and help survivors heal.”

Another award went to Ernestine Bryant, precinct chief judge with the Brunswick County Board of Elections.

“The right to cast your ballot safely and securely and know it will be counted is central to our democracy,” said Stein. “Ms. Bryant has been a dedicated precinct chief judge for years in Brunswick County. She and other poll workers like her are the backbone of our elections.”

The full list of people honored by Stein in the 2023 Dogwood Awards includes:

Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School

Baker Burleson, parent advocate

Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center

Sen. Tom McInnis

Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners

Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43

Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department

Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department

Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage

Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate

Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center

Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway

Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher

Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department

Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department

Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County

Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County

Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools

Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School

Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton

Rep. Kyle Hall

Cady Thomas

Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate

Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department

Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department

Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr.

Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court

Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University

Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health

Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

