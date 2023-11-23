Attorney General announces Dogwood award recipients, including two from Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 21 that a local nonprofit and individual were honored with Dogwood awards.
The awards recognize people who work to improve the health, safety and well-being of the community.
One award went to the Carousel Child Advocacy Center.
“The Carousel Child Advocacy Center helps victims of the worst kinds of child abuse navigate complex emotional trauma and become healthier adults,” said Stein. “In honoring the Carousel Center, I am honoring the survivors of child sexual abuse who work hard to move past the abuse they endure. Each of these survivors is forever impacted, and we must all do everything in our power to prevent abuse, hold abusers accountable, and help survivors heal.”
Another award went to Ernestine Bryant, precinct chief judge with the Brunswick County Board of Elections.
“The right to cast your ballot safely and securely and know it will be counted is central to our democracy,” said Stein. “Ms. Bryant has been a dedicated precinct chief judge for years in Brunswick County. She and other poll workers like her are the backbone of our elections.”
The full list of people honored by Stein in the 2023 Dogwood Awards includes:
- Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School
- Baker Burleson, parent advocate
- Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center
- Sen. Tom McInnis
- Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners
- Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change
- District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43
- Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department
- Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department
- Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage
- Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate
- Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center
- Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway
- Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher
- Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department
- Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department
- Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County
- Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County
- Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools
- Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School
- Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton
- Rep. Kyle Hall
- Cady Thomas
- Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate
- Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
- Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
- Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr.
- Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court
- Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University
- Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health
- Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County
