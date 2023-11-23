40th annual N.C. Holiday Flotilla set for Saturday at Wrightsville Beach
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach is set to host the 40th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla on Saturday, Nov. 25.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., and the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge will be open for about 20 minutes as the boats sail through the route.
