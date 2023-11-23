Senior Connect
40th annual N.C. Holiday Flotilla set for Saturday at Wrightsville Beach

A boat at the Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla in 2019
A boat at the Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla in 2019(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach is set to host the 40th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m., and the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge will be open for about 20 minutes as the boats sail through the route.

You can learn more on the Holiday Flotilla website.

The flotilla route of the 2023 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach
The flotilla route of the 2023 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach(North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach)

