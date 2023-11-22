‘World’s largest’ exhibit of Bob Ross paintings is in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount is hosting what is advertised as “the world’s largest” exhibition of the paintings of Bob Ross.

For $15, the public can see more than 75 works by the creator and host of “The Joy of Painting” known for his poufy perm and permanently pleasant disposition. Admission is free for children under 5

Robert Norman Ross, an American painter, art instructor and television host, showed the world how to paint on his PBS program that aired from 1983 to 1994.

