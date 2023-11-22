Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘World’s largest’ exhibit of Bob Ross paintings is in North Carolina

Steve Ross and his father, Bob Ross.
Steve Ross and his father, Bob Ross.(WLUC)
By Heidi Kirk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount is hosting what is advertised as “the world’s largest” exhibition of the paintings of Bob Ross.

For $15, the public can see more than 75 works by the creator and host of “The Joy of Painting” known for his poufy perm and permanently pleasant disposition. Admission is free for children under 5

Robert Norman Ross, an American painter, art instructor and television host, showed the world how to paint on his PBS program that aired from 1983 to 1994.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation
James Laughridge Moore
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

Latest News

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls
Ethics investigation into NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls can continue, federal judge rules
Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of fellow inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution
Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of fellow inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rocky Point man on Oct. 13 on several sex offense...
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children