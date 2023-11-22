What to know about a mysterious dog illness spreading across the country

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterinarians are warning of a new respiratory illness spreading in dogs across the country.

Officials have not yet named the illness, but symptoms are similar to a canine infectious respiratory disease complex, according to Dr. Cassie Mitlitsky from Sandy Paws Animal Hospital in Wilmington.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said the cause behind the disease is still unknown. Currently, the illness is not responding to medicine or antibiotics, so there is no vaccine to treat this specific illness.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no reported cases in North Carolina.

What is the illness?

Mitlitsky says the illness starts like kennel cough, then it can progress and become more serious. Veterinarians across the country said it’s highly contagious, spreading from dog to dog in social environments.

“We’re seeing six to 12 weeks of illness and cough. In some pets, it’s just a chronic cough that they’re having a much harder time getting rid of. It can turn into chronic pneumonia, which can mean that they may need to be hospitalized or get additional treatments beyond just being medicated at home. Significantly more rare, is an acute pneumonia that’s progressing rapidly over 24 to 36 hours, and can rarely result in death.”

Though some cases have been fatal, Mitlitsky said this isn’t classified as a health warning right now.

“I don’t want people to worry, I would say to use caution,” she explained.

Veterinarians recommend dogs should get the Bordetella, influenza, and canine influenza vaccine if they haven’t already. Mitlitsky said those are three respiratory pathogens that doctors know can be prevented.

Where have cases been reported?

In Oregon, nearly 200 cases were reported since August. According to the Oregon Department of Health and Today.com, cases have been reported officially or anecdotally, in:

Oregon

Colorado

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

California

Indiana

Illinois

Washington

Idaho

Georgia

Florida

What can you do to protect your dog?

With the holiday season approaching, there are many precautions dog owners can take.

Avoid large social environments, like dog parks or “doggy daycare” facilities.

Avoid sharing food or water bowls with other pets.

Keep your dog up to date on all vaccines.

Instead of boarding your dog over the holiday weekend, hire an at-home pet sitter or take your dog with you if you can. Many boarding companies across the country have begun cancelations due to the illness.

Mitlitsky said veterinarians typically see an increase in respiratory pathogens spreading over holidays, so taking these extra steps will ensure your dog remains healthy.

If you suspect your dog is sick, call your veterinarian immediately.

