Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours

(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last-minute shoppers on Thanksgiving and those looking to take advantage of deals on Black Friday should keep in mind most stores’ adjusted hours over the two days.

Thanksgiving

The following stores are set to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23:

  • Aldi
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Office Depot and Office Max
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens, with the exception of 24-hour locations
  • Walmart
  • World Market

The following stores will have adjusted hours on Thursday:

  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Dollar General: Opening at 7 a.m.
  • Dollar Tree: Closing at 5 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: Closing at 6 p.m.
  • Food lion: Closing at 3 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter: Closing at 2 p.m.
  • Lowes Foods: Closing at 4 p.m.
  • The Fresh Market: Closing at 3 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: Closing at 3 p.m.

Black Friday

The following stores will have adjusted hours on Friday, Nov. 24:

  • Bath & Body Works: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 5 a.m. to midnight
  • Target: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • World Market: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

