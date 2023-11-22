Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last-minute shoppers on Thanksgiving and those looking to take advantage of deals on Black Friday should keep in mind most stores’ adjusted hours over the two days.

Thanksgiving

The following stores are set to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23:

Aldi

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Office Depot and Office Max

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens, with the exception of 24-hour locations

Walmart

World Market

The following stores will have adjusted hours on Thursday:

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dollar General: Opening at 7 a.m.

Dollar Tree: Closing at 5 p.m.

Family Dollar: Closing at 6 p.m.

Food lion: Closing at 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Closing at 2 p.m.

Lowes Foods: Closing at 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 3 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Closing at 3 p.m.

Black Friday

The following stores will have adjusted hours on Friday, Nov. 24:

Bath & Body Works: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: 5 a.m. to midnight

Target: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

World Market: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

