Students write poetry to get pets adopted

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Pets strike a cord in the hearts of many across the East and students in one city are using poetry in hopes of getting pets adopted.

4th graders from Roger Bell New Tech Academy came up one by one to read their respective poems tailored towards specific pets at Colonial Capital Humane Society that are up for adoption.

The poems were also written as part of students’ poetry portion of their literary curriculum.

Havelock Animal Control and Craven County Animal Services also came to support the students.

“Every little thing that they can do to get the animals out there for people to see them and learn about them is great but we’re raising our volunteers and our rescuers right here,” said adoption coordinator Lisa Jefferson.

“Maybe they’re not in the opportunity to adopt now but they might push their parents to go volunteer or when they get old enough they can volunteer or adopt,” added Jenna Easton with the Humane Society.

“Our kids researched their animals to really own that animal and own what they were writing,” said 4th grade teacher Tiffany Anderson.

Teachers said approximately 64 students turned in poems to be included in the Poetry Slam.

