‘President Kennedy dead:’ 60-year-old WECT scripts detail JFK’s final hours

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While much of the country was watching American journalism icons like Chet Huntley and Walter Cronkite deliver the news of President John F. Kenney’s assassination on November 22, 1963, folks in Wilmington were glued to their televisions, watching Wayne Jackson with WECT News.

“He was a little nervous because he didn’t want WECT to drop the ball, and my recollections are that they did not drop the ball. But, he was very proud of his crew, his teammates, and how they handled the day,” Wayne Jackson’s son, Mike told WECT.

Unfortunately, Mr. Jackson passed away earlier this year, but Mike recalled the stories his father told him about what transpired that fateful day.

Like any other newsroom in America, those at WECT studios along Shipyard Boulevard were busy trying to piece together what was happening in Dallas.

Mike told WECT News that his father had kept the original copy-scripts printed from a teletype with details of JFK’s assassination in real-time.

By reading them, you can piece together the events of November 22nd, starting with questions about how badly injured President Kennedy was.

However, as the hours went by, the dream of Camelot was becoming the country’s worst nightmare.

The words “President Kennedy is Dead” are just as chilling now as they were 60 years ago.

While Wayne Jackson would go on to deliver the news for decades on WECT, it was Kennedy’s assassination that stayed with him the rest of his career, and a moment his son Mike vividly remembers.

“When he came home that night after work, and it was pretty late because he stayed there, his eyes were still wide open. And he was excited. And that’s when he first uttered the phrase to me that this will change broadcasting news forever,” Mike said.

Mike detailed the moment as he remembers, recalling that his father almost left the copy at work.

“I’m so thankful that he kept them. When he came home, he was carrying the teletype, and he said that he almost didn’t bring it home. But, he was looking at the board and back then they would rip it off and stick it on a board and there was nothing on the board. So, he started looking through the trash bin and realized, hey, I need to keep some of this stuff,” he explained.

Now 60 years after the death of JFK, we’re able to take a glimpse at a moment in time from the teletype scripts and remember a tragedy that still haunts us today.

Jackson is a celebrated news anchor and served as a pioneer for future WECT anchors and reporters. He set a standard for honest and trustworthy reporting, still remembered by all.

“He considered it a privilege and he talked about this for many years. What a privilege it was to be on the air, to be with WECT,” Mike said. “He loved WECT, and he continued to love it until he died.”

