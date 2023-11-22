Opportunities to give at local toy drives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Thanksgiving comes and goes, many families in southeastern North Carolina will begin looking forward to unwrapping gifts in December.

In an effort to help everyone have a gift to open, several organizations are hosting holiday toy drives.

Kure Beach

Through Friday, Dec. 8, the Town of Kure Beach will collect new, unwrapped toys at town hall, located at 117 Settlers Lane.

“Kure Beach Town Hall will once again collect donations for Toys for Tots this holiday season. If you wish to make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy - please swing by Town Hall during business hours and leave the donation in the collection bin located in the lobby,” the town states.

Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Toy guns of any kind will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit the Town of Kure Beach website.

Shallotte

The Shallotte and Sunset Beach police departments will host the Fill the Cruisers Christmas Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“If you’re able to help a local family in need this holiday season, stop by and see us. All items collected will be given to Brunswick Family Assistance and remain in Brunswick County,” an announcement from the Sunset Beach Police Department states.

Additionally, the Sunset Beach PD is accepting new, unwrapped toys until Nov. 28.

The toy drive will be held at the Shallotte Walmart, located at 4540 Main Street.

The Sunset Beach PD is located at 700 Sunset Blvd. N in Sunset Beach.

Ocean Isle Beach

The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department is accepting unwrapped gifts through Friday, Dec. 1.

Those interested in donating can do so at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, located at 111 Causeway Drive.

“Help us make the season Merry & Bright for local children this Christmas! All donations will go to Brunswick County Department of Social Services,” the OIBPD announcement states.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, the Town of Ocean Isle Beach is scheduled to host its Flotilla Toy Drive.

“Visit Pelican’s Perch Bar & Grill, 59 Causeway OIB, The Curious Mermaid Boutique, OIB Town Hall, or Coastal Wine & Tap to drop of your unwrapped toys between now and December 1st. We will also have a truck set up in the Pelican’s Perch parking Lot on the weekend of December 2nd & 3rd for drop off. Support locals who support Brunswick Family Assistance!” the town announcement states.

Donations can be made between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Pelican’s Perch on Saturday, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s that time of year again! Time to count our blessings and give back to those in need. The Ocean Isle Beach Flotilla will be collecting unwrapped toys for local children this Christmas,” the announcement adds.

State Employees’ Credit Union

Through Friday, Dec. 8, every State Employees’ Credit Union branch across the state will accept new, unwrapped toy donations.

“Your donation of toys, books, and other gifts recognizes children across the state who may not otherwise receive gifts. Thanks to our many members and friends for their generosity during this and every season of the year,” SECU states on its website.

For more information, including where the nearest branch is located, please visit the SECU website.

