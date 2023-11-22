Senior Connect
NCDHHS to accept applications for payment to low-income households for heating vendor serives

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDHHS is accepting applications from older adults and people with disabilities for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program on Dec. 1 to help low-income households.

Residents will be able to receive a one-time payment sent to their heating vendor to help with the cost of warming their homes during the colder months.

”We know the cost of most things are increasing, and keeping homes warm and safe this winter will be a bigger burden for some of our neighbors,” said Carla West, Senior Director for Human Services at NCDHHS. “LIEAP helps ensure North Carolina’s older adults and people with disabilities who may be facing a financial hardship have the funds to help stay warm throughout these colder months.”

Heating vendors will automatically receive payments if a member of the household meets the follwing

Anyone eligible will be notified in November and do not need to re-apply for LIEAP. Households with someone 60 or older or with a disability and receives services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services that did not receive notice of a payment can apply online here. Applicans can also apply by phone through their county department of social services, in person or by printing an application to mail, fax or drop off at the department.

To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility requirements
  • Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit, and
  • Be responsible for their heating cost.

All other eligible households who meet the eligibility requirements may begin applying on Jan. 2, and applications will be accepted until March 31 or if funds are exhausted.

