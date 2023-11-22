Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving expected to drive

Gas prices have lowered since last week
Gas prices have lowered since last week(Pexels | MGN)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -If you’re traveling and hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, some good news for you. You’re probably going to see some cheaper prices at the gas pump. Several gas stations in New Hanover County and Brunswick County are charging $2.75/gallon.

This year AAA predicts that the majority of people traveling for the holiday will be driving versus flying.

Trooper Yonny Campos with North Carolina State Highway Patrol says if you are driving to your destination, it’s best to leave early no matter what day you are traveling. He says the early morning around 5 a.m.-7 a.m. is best. The heaviest travel times are typically between 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Having a plan is definitely a big one if you are going to be on the road for a long time. Know your routes, rest areas, rest stops, if you are fatigued, pull over and take a nap so you aren’t driving for an extended period of time fatigued,” Trooper Campos said.

Trooper Campos also says so far this week they’ve seen an increased number of crashes due to speed—something that could be even more dangerous with the wet road conditions.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers and flyers with people returning home.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation
James Laughridge Moore
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair

Latest News

Local groups hosting free Thanksgiving meal events
Kelsey Gibbs (pictured at the bottom left corner) with staff members at Sealevel City Vegan Diner
Cape Fear Cooking: Sealevel City Vegan Diner shares a savory gravy recipe for Thanksgiving
Douglas Blake Freeman
Officials charge man with attempted first degree murder after shooting in Columbus Co.
The state can keep pursuing an ethics investigation into North Carolina Supreme Court Justice...
Ethics investigation into NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls can continue, federal judge rules