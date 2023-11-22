Majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving expected to drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -If you’re traveling and hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, some good news for you. You’re probably going to see some cheaper prices at the gas pump. Several gas stations in New Hanover County and Brunswick County are charging $2.75/gallon.

This year AAA predicts that the majority of people traveling for the holiday will be driving versus flying.

Trooper Yonny Campos with North Carolina State Highway Patrol says if you are driving to your destination, it’s best to leave early no matter what day you are traveling. He says the early morning around 5 a.m.-7 a.m. is best. The heaviest travel times are typically between 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Having a plan is definitely a big one if you are going to be on the road for a long time. Know your routes, rest areas, rest stops, if you are fatigued, pull over and take a nap so you aren’t driving for an extended period of time fatigued,” Trooper Campos said.

Trooper Campos also says so far this week they’ve seen an increased number of crashes due to speed—something that could be even more dangerous with the wet road conditions.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers and flyers with people returning home.

