Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement. (SOURCE: WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Me. (WMTW) – A lottery winner from Maine wants tens of thousands of dollars from the mother of his child.

He alleges she violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Kurt Panouses, a Florida-based attorney, has represented multiple big-money clients. His clients get into that range and beyond.

“Usually, you’re not worried about nondisclosures until you’re starting to get up there in the $100 million range,” he said.

His clients get into that range and beyond. Many of them, like this Maine winner, have chosen to stay anonymous.

“We’ve had clients that won, and I’ve sent out non-disclosure agreements out to the family members,” Panouses said.

The lawsuit uses pseudonyms for both parties but said the mother is from Dracut, Massachusetts.

According to the complaint, other “third parties” learned of the winnings when the mother broke the NDA in September during phone calls with the lotto winner’s father and stepmother.

“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. Once it’s out, it’s out,” Panouses said.

The complaint doesn’t specify how much “John Doe” won, but in February, a $1.35 billion winning ticket sold in Lebanon, Maine was claimed through Delaware-based LLC Lakoma Island Investments.

Panouses believes the winner is getting good legal advice, and protecting himself and those he’s sharing with.

“The last thing that you want to do is be generous to a family member and say, ‘Here’s some money, you know, ten million dollars’ and then to turn around and say, ‘Why did you do that? I’m getting divorced,’” he said.

Court documents show the NDA was intended to remain in effect until their child is an adult in 2032.

The plaintiff seeks damages of at least $100,000 per “unauthorized disclosure.”

“Because you’re going to end up hurting the child more than anything else, and that’s the unfortunate thing,” Panouses said.

It’s unclear if the mother has an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash
Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Luke Alexander Rocha
Paid volunteer arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw

Latest News

Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rocky Point man on Oct. 13 on several sex offense...
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
The Holly Ridge Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to abandon the repairs on...
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Property sales in Brunswick County top $2 billion for third year
Property sales in Brunswick County top $2 billion for third year
FILE - Bill Cosby reacts outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after...
Accuser sues Bill Cosby for alleged abuse dating to 1980s under expiring New York survivors law