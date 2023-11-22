Senior Connect
Two Brunswick County roads shut down due to separate wrecks

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holden Beach Rd. and Lanvale Rd. are shut down due to two separate wrecks, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Holden Beach Rd. has been shut down completely just East of Patriot Ln. SW, and Lanvale Rd. at Fletcher Rd. are also shut down.

Traffic is being diverted and drivers are advised to avoid the areas.

WECT has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

