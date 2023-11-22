Highway Patrol, bars prepare for “Drinksgiving”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Before a day of thanks, comes a night of drinks.

The unofficial holiday known as “Drinksgiving” or even “Blackout Wednesday is continuing to gain traction. The Husk in downtown Wilmington was nearly empty around noon, but bartender Chelsea Hamill expects it to be full around 9 p.m.

Hamill says she understands the appeal of the night.

“You know, the family’s coming into town and you kind of want to get out of the house. Especially if people are traveling you want to show them your digs around town, or if you’re coming into town, if you used to live here, you want to see your old watering holes,” Hamill said.

She said the night is typically in their top 10 busiest nights of the year. With that, comes extra preparations.

“We make sure there’s enough booze to go around, a couple of orders are placed early, things like that,” Hamill said ”Usually we just kind of up the door guy staff a bit to make sure everyone’s on their best behavior.”

Making sure everyone’s on their best behavior is especially important because the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday of the year. With the increased people on the roads, also comes an increase in impaired driving.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Knox says if you’re going to partake in “Drinksgiving,” have a plan in place ahead of time.

“Typically when you start drinking, you don’t start making good decisions after that. So make a plan before you start drinking, have a plan of how you’re going to get home safely and just know there are so many options that it’s just not worth the risk,” Knox said. “It’s amazing how dramatically your life can change when you can’t drive where you want to go. That’s what happens when you drink and drive, you will lose your license, you will have thousands of dollars in cost, but ultimately you might take the life of somebody you’re sharing the road with.”

Hamill says as long as you’re safe it’s okay to let loose a little, but it’s not what the holiday is all about.

“As far as like, ‘Blackout Wednesday’ and getting hammered, I think it’s kind of missing the message. I think more so, it’s just being able to sit down and relax with your family because tomorrow can be stressful. Cooking can be stressful, and people’s families can be stressful. I think it’s nice to have this kind of day, of sitting down, relaxing and everything’s fun before the big day tomorrow,” Hamill said.

