First Alert Forecast: rain chances and temperatures set to slide...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with showers - some strong and gusty - decreasing through Wednesday evening and then shutting down completely for Thanksgiving. As a cold front will drive this transition, expect temperatures to fall from the 60s Wednesday afternoon to the 50s Wednesday evening to the 40s first thing on Thanksgiving. Then, dinner prepping and eating time will have a dreamy holiday combination of dry skies, light breezes, and crisp readings in the 50s to lower 60s.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is nearing its official ending - November 30 - and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development. The system, churning east of Bermuda and tracking farther east with time, will enter a more favorable oceanic and atmospheric environment to organize by the weekend. This feature is nonthreatening for the Carolinas regardless of its level of development. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic list is Vince.

