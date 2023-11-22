Ethics investigation into NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls can continue, federal judge rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The state can keep pursuing an ethics investigation into North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Earls is being investigated by the Judicial Standards Commission for comments she made in media interviews about racial, gender and political biases on the state’s highest court. The investigation is focused on whether she broke a rule for judges focused on upholding the integrity of the judicial system in North Carolina.

Earls, who is the only Black woman on the state highest court, sued to stop the investigation in August, saying the probe is a violation of her First Amendment rights. The Democrat also says it’s a politically motivated attempt to silence her — and potentially even remove her from a bench dominated by Republicans.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.