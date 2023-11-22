Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ethics investigation into NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls can continue, federal judge rules

The state can keep pursuing an ethics investigation into North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
By Will Doran
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The state can keep pursuing an ethics investigation into North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Earls is being investigated by the Judicial Standards Commission for comments she made in media interviews about racial, gender and political biases on the state’s highest court. The investigation is focused on whether she broke a rule for judges focused on upholding the integrity of the judicial system in North Carolina.

Earls, who is the only Black woman on the state highest court, sued to stop the investigation in August, saying the probe is a violation of her First Amendment rights. The Democrat also says it’s a politically motivated attempt to silence her — and potentially even remove her from a bench dominated by Republicans.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation
James Laughridge Moore
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair

Latest News

The state can keep pursuing an ethics investigation into North Carolina Supreme Court Justice...
Ethics investigation into NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls can continue, federal judge rules
Residents will be able to receive a one-time payment sent to their heating vendor to help with...
NCDHHS to accept applications for payment to low-income households for heating vendor services
Steve Ross and his father, Bob Ross.
‘World’s largest’ exhibit of Bob Ross paintings is in North Carolina
Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of fellow inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution
Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of fellow inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution