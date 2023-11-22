Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Sealevel City Vegan Diner shares a savory gravy recipe for Thanksgiving

Kelsey Gibbs (pictured at the bottom left corner) with staff members at Sealevel City Vegan Diner
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Let’s face it: vegan food is going mainstream. Check the social media posts, Yelp reviews, and websites.

There are more than a handful of local restaurants in Wilmington, support groups, even a brewery that specializes in plant based food.

Kelsey Gibbs, owner of Sealevel City Vegan Diner, has brought a recipe for a vegan gravy that pairs great with mashed potatoes, plant based meats and other Thanksgiving staples.

“I’ve found good food is good food; half of our customers aren’t even vegan,” said Gibbs. “But the three big reasons for going vegan are for health, the environment and for the animals.”

In the Cape Fear Kitchen, Kelsey is whipping up a gravy that could very well be a go-to sauce for your traditional table.

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 cup mushrooms chopped, don’t care what kind
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 1 cup oat milk
  • 1/4 cup tamari (or soy sauce)
  • 1/4 cup gf flour (or regular flour)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 tsp gran garlic or garlic powder
  • Shake or two of thyme and salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Heat oil, add onions let cook till almost transparent
  • Add mushrooms
  • Sauté 3 to 5 minutes
  • Then add flour, stir it around and then fairly quickly add milk, tamari and some water and stir to let it thicken
  • Finally, add water as needed to get consistency you want.

“This recipe is just a terrific base; do what you want to make it your own,” said Gibbs. “It’s a great beginner recipe that shows anything can be modified.”

The vegan movement is a $65 billion/year industry, worldwide, according to Grand View Research. It still accounts for a small portion of the food market, but the overall trend continues upward.

“There are just so many more options, these days. It’s not just tofu and soy milk,” said Gibbs. “There’s more food innovation and all the creativity has helped to make it more accessible.”

If you have a vegan recipe you think is terrific, feel free to share on the WECT Facebook page.

