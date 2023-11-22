About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were arrested and around 1,000 grams of cocaine were seized during a recent investigation, per the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO announcement says that it was the result of a six-month joint investigation with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1,000 grams of cocaine, over 180 grams of marijuana, seven guns including one stolen gun, packaging materials, equipment to turn cocaine into crack cocaine, contraband and over $2,400 in cash were recovered during search warrants at three residences, according to the BCSO.

Julian Ivory Johnson, a 31-year-old from Hillock Drive, Supply, was booked into the county jail on Nov. 20 and is being held under a $2 million bond. He was charged with:

Five counts of trafficking in cocaine

Three counts of trafficking opium or heroin

Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place CS

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Aquail Jamall Graham, a 33-year-old of Hale Swamp Road, Shallotte, was booked into the Brunswick County jail on Nov. 20 and later released on a $150,000 bond. He was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lamar Morris, a 34-year-old of S. 41st Street in Wilmington, is being held by the NHCSO and was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

