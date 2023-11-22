Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

About 1 kg of cocaine, several guns and more seized in investigation, per Brunswick Co. officials

Cocaine bust in Brunswick County
Cocaine bust in Brunswick County(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were arrested and around 1,000 grams of cocaine were seized during a recent investigation, per the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO announcement says that it was the result of a six-month joint investigation with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1,000 grams of cocaine, over 180 grams of marijuana, seven guns including one stolen gun, packaging materials, equipment to turn cocaine into crack cocaine, contraband and over $2,400 in cash were recovered during search warrants at three residences, according to the BCSO.

Julian Ivory Johnson, a 31-year-old from Hillock Drive, Supply, was booked into the county jail on Nov. 20 and is being held under a $2 million bond. He was charged with:

  • Five counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • Three counts of trafficking opium or heroin
  • Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place CS
  • Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Aquail Jamall Graham, a 33-year-old of Hale Swamp Road, Shallotte, was booked into the Brunswick County jail on Nov. 20 and later released on a $150,000 bond. He was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Manufacturing cocaine
  • Maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lamar Morris, a 34-year-old of S. 41st Street in Wilmington, is being held by the NHCSO and was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation
James Laughridge Moore
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Two Brunswick County roads reopen after separate wrecks

Latest News

Multiple groups are hosting events to give Thanksgiving meals to people on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Local groups hosting free Thanksgiving meal events
Thanksgiving, Black Friday local store hours
Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers and flyers with people returning...
Majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving expected to drive
Kelsey Gibbs (pictured at the bottom left corner) with staff members at Sealevel City Vegan Diner
Cape Fear Cooking: Sealevel City Vegan Diner shares a savory gravy recipe for Thanksgiving
Gas prices have lowered since last week
Majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving expected to drive