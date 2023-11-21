Senior Connect
Winners to be decided in tied Brunswick Co. races, Southport mayoral recount set for Nov. 28

(WTOK - TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The winner of two Brunswick County races that ended in a tie will be determined Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to the county’s Board of Elections.

Sara LaVere, director of Brunswick County Board of Elections, says the ties in the Bald Head Island Council and Ocean Isle Beach Commissioners races will be discussed before the board begins the recount in the Southport mayoral race.

As of Tuesday morning, the board had not yet decided the format for breaking the ties.

In the Bald Head Island Council race, Scott Thomas received 106 votes, and Jerry Maggio and Virginia (Ginnie) White tied for the second seat with 102 votes each.

In the Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner contest, Mike Wade received 309 votes, Mark Holland got 298 votes, and David Green and Stephen S. Turner tied for the third seat with 219 votes each.

Rich Alt currently leads Joe Pat Hatem by a single vote in the Southport mayoral race after the Brunswick County Board of Elections completed its canvassing of votes Friday, Nov. 17

