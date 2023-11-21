Senior Connect
UNCW Seahawks defeat Murray State in Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament

(WILX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team is still unbeaten as of Nov. 20, going into overtime to beat Murray State in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

The Seahawks trailed by two with one second to go on the clock, but two clutch free throws by Maleek Harden-Hayes forced overtime.

Seahawks outscored the Racers 11-9 in the extra period. Harden-Hayes led UNCW with 23 points.

The Seahawks will play Appalachian State at noon on Nov. 21 in their second game.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

