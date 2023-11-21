Senior Connect
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair

The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.(Nikolai Mather / WHQR)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - The Holly Ridge Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to abandon the repairs on Holly Plaza apartments due to the cost of repair.

The apartments are suffering from a mold crisis, with all of the tenants being moved into hotel rooms for mold testing. The town says that the cost of repair would have been over $1 million.

The residents will be able to stay in the hotel rooms paid for by the town until Jan. 1, but after that, they will have to figure out a place to stay.

Holly Plaza is a low-income public rental housing complex that is managed by the town and home to over 40 families.

The town called an emergency meeting on Oct. 27 to address the mold crisis and approved a plan to move the tenants to a hotel in Jacksonville for 30 days. In that time, the town began conducting extensive mold testing and moved the 98 tenants into a hotel in Jacksonville.

Q & A: Holly Plaza tenants are evacuating due to a potential mold crisis. Here’s what you need to know
Residents speak out on potential mold crisis at Holly Plaza apartments

