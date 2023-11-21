Senior Connect
Suspect charged for 2013 homicide cold case in Cherokee, NC

A news alert out of North Carolina; the Cherokee Police Department are arresting and charging a man in a cold case from 2013...
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for the 2013 death of a woman in the Big Cove Community of Qualla Boundary.

Officers said 46-year-old Earnest Pheasant was recently taken into custody and charged with first-degree homicide, possession of a firearm by felon tampering with witnesses, Domestic violence and dating violence, and tampering with evidence.

According to officers, the victim, Marie Walkingstick Pheasant, was found in a burning vehicle along Old Rock Crusher Road on December 29, 2013.

“I would like to thank the joint relationship of all agencies involved, Chief of Police Carla Neadeau said following the announcement. “This is a step towards closure for the family.”

